159194
160425
Salmon Arm  

Man charged with impaired driving breaks leg on Highway 1

Drunk driver breaks leg

- | Story: 308934

A man driving on the Trans-Canada Highway in the early hours of Thursday morning has been charged with impaired driving after he crashed his vehicle.

At about 1:15 a.m. on August 20th, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer was on patrol on Highway 1 near 3rd Nations Road. As the officer passed a semi truck in the four-lane section, they rounded the corner and came across a vehicle that had gone off the road.

"The driver and sole occupant of the smashed vehicle was located injured and stunned by the crash, laying in the travel portion of the Trans Canada Highway," says S/Sgt. Scott West, Detachment Commander for the Salmon Arm RCMP. "The officer was able to get traffic stopped with his emergency equipment before anyone ran over the driver or was involved in a secondary collision with the disabled vehicle."

RCMP say the man had suffered a broken leg and was laying in a dangerous position on the road and was unable to get out of the travel lanes. The officer called for medical assistance, then investigated him for impaired driving.

"As a result of that investigation the man, a 21-year-old from Sorrento, was served an immediate roadside driving prohibition," says West. "He was then transported to the hospital where his leg was treated and he will recover from his injuries."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

161269
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4077369
4253 San Clemente Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$639,000
more details
160996


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitty Boy
Kitty Boy Vernon SPCA >


161060


Tattuesday- Covid tattoos

Uncategorized
Check out these 2020 pandemic tattoos.
Tattuesday- Covid tattoos (2)
Galleries
The weirdest thing you will see today
Must Watch
Guy tries to break crackers in between shoulder blades.
Kobe Bryant to be honored with street name
Showbiz
The late Kobe Bryant is set to have a Los Angeles street named in...
Birb has something very important to say!
Must Watch




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158918
158535