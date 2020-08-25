Man charged with impaired driving breaks leg on Highway 1

Photo: Contributed

A man driving on the Trans-Canada Highway in the early hours of Thursday morning has been charged with impaired driving after he crashed his vehicle.

At about 1:15 a.m. on August 20th, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer was on patrol on Highway 1 near 3rd Nations Road. As the officer passed a semi truck in the four-lane section, they rounded the corner and came across a vehicle that had gone off the road.

"The driver and sole occupant of the smashed vehicle was located injured and stunned by the crash, laying in the travel portion of the Trans Canada Highway," says S/Sgt. Scott West, Detachment Commander for the Salmon Arm RCMP. "The officer was able to get traffic stopped with his emergency equipment before anyone ran over the driver or was involved in a secondary collision with the disabled vehicle."

RCMP say the man had suffered a broken leg and was laying in a dangerous position on the road and was unable to get out of the travel lanes. The officer called for medical assistance, then investigated him for impaired driving.

"As a result of that investigation the man, a 21-year-old from Sorrento, was served an immediate roadside driving prohibition," says West. "He was then transported to the hospital where his leg was treated and he will recover from his injuries."