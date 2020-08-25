Shuswap Theatre takes show on the road, in parking lots and alleyways

Photo: Google Street View

A theatre company in Salmon Arm has found a way to entertain their fans, without using their stage.

They'll be holding two nights of Walk-About Theatre. On Friday and Saturday (Aug. 28 and 29), groups of audience members will be guided to five different independent performances, utilizing spots around the theatre building, says artistic committee member Judy Body, including parking lots and alleyways.

She says the idea came from trying to "think outside the box," which ended with performances literally outside the theatre.

"This is a new endeavor for us because of the COVID situation," Body tells Castanet.

They still have to work under COVID-19 restrictions, so Body says they've set up five performances that are 10 minutes each. They'll rotate groups of 10 audience members between each performance, so a total of 50 people can enjoy the show at a time.

"And the audience will be in small groups and socially distanced," she says.

Body and Gloria Cox, another members of the threatre group, are drama teachers.

"So we knew there were some teens that would be so excited to be involved," Body says.

One tent will host an improv troupe. The other three will be local performers with more humorous and lighter shows.

"People need to laugh and not worry about things for a bit," Body says.

The Walk-About Theatre is part of what Body calls their COVID-19 season. More unique and interesting theatre performances are in the works, including a theatre trivia night, radio plays and a special Christmas show.

"We’re going to do a Christmas show where we drive around the community on a flatbed," she says. "It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out."

Tickets for the Walk-About Theatre shows are $10 each. If audience members want to have a chair they'll have to bring one. The group requests people wear masks, but it's not a requirement.

For more information and tickets, click here.