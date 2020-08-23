All fires in the Columbia-Shuswap region are being maintained

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

There are currently six fires burning in the Columbia-Shuswap region, and all are either being held or under control.

The 36 hectare fire on Barriere Pass Forest Service Road is being held by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) ground crews on the north end of Adams Lake. The fire began on Aug. 17, and there are 40 firefighters on the scene.

"They will be working to build a hand guard around the fire, but the dense foliage makes it difficult to do that," says fire information officer Kyla Fraser. "The field type makes for hard work, but that's what they will be doing today."

The cause of Barriere fire is unknown at this time.

There are three separate wildfires burning in between Malakwa and Revelstoke very close together. The largest of which is the Crazy Creek wildfire, clocking in at 15 hectares is still under control. The Crazy Creek #2 fire and Eagle Pass Mountain fire are both being held.

"We have 20 firefighters tending to the Crazy Creek fires, with the larger fire taking quite a bit of precipitation yesterday," says Fraser. "As for the second Crazy Creek fire, we don't anticipate it will get any larger."

The Eagle Pass mountain fire is reported to be approximately two hectares in size, while the Crazy Creek #2 blaze is registered at 0.1 hectares. The cause of all three fires are currently unknown according to BCWS.

As for the remaining two fires, the spot fire near Chase Falls is being classified as under control. It is approximately 0.01 hectares, with the cause still undetermined. A blaze measured at slightly under nine hectares is under control just west of Seymour Arm. The fire was first reported on August 17th, and lightning is the suspected cause.