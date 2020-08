Photo: Amandalina Letterio A map of Highway 1 near Revelstoke shows the wildlife advisory zone for drivers.

A wildlife advisory has been issued by DriveBC west of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

Drivers are reminded to proceed with caution between Bowolin Road and Highway 23 South for about 40 kilometres - just 26 kilometres east of Sicamous to Revelstoke.

Wildlife has been seen near roads and drivers should travel cautiously.