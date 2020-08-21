159194
Salmon Arm  

Footage released of two Revelstoke cyclists who got impatient at a railway crossing

Cyclists crawl under train

People crossing train tracks are being reminded to make good choices after a recent incident in Revelstoke.

Two cyclists were caught on camera climbing underneath a train stopped at an active railway crossing in town's core. The incident occurred at the Pearson Street and Victoria Road crossing earlier this week.

The video footage was caught by the Revelstoke Railway Museum's live feed that allows enthusiasts to watch trains pass from the comfort of their own homes. 

It shows two impatient riders dragging their bikes underneath the train before mounting them on the other side.

Museum staff noticed the dangerous act on camera and immediately posted pictures to social platforms to remind the public about railway safety.

"CP stresses that the behaviours demonstrated in this footage are extremely dangerous and could have resulted in these individuals suffering severe injuries or worse," Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson Salem Woodrow says. "It is never safe to climb over or crawl under a stopped train."

The incident comes as a reminder just one month before Rail Safety Week. Canadian Pacific Railway police are currently investigating. 

