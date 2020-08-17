Suspects sought after man stabbed in Blind Bay

Photo: Brendan Kergin

After finding a man bleeding from apparent stab wounds, the Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking up to three suspects.

Mounties and emergency medical crews responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 in Blind Bay, finding a man bleeding in a home on Forest Drive. His wounds appeared to be from a stabbing, according to a Salmon Arm RCMP press release.

"Our investigators believe that as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times," states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release. "Although it is early on in the investigation, RCMP has reason to believe the incident was targeted in nature."

Investigators believe the victim, a 30-year-old Shuswap area man, was assaulted at a car wash nearby.

After he was found by emergency services he was transported to hospital. His wounds do not appear to be life threatening, according to the release.

The Salmon Arm general investigation section is leading the investigation, and the RCMP's integrated forensic identification section is at the scene.

Police are still looking for any witnesses in the case. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police are requested to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.