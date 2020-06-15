159297
Salmon Arm  

RCMP asking for help in finding Allison Ann Askoty

Have you seen this woman?

RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in the Salmon Arm area.

Allison Ann Askoty may have last been seen on June 12 and since her disappearance, RCMP have followed several possible leads and sightings however she is still missing.

RCMP say there is nothing indicating foul play at this time and it is believed she is in Salmon Arm, Vernon or possibly Kelowna. 

Police are very concerned for her wellbeing and Askoty's family says this is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Askoty is described as a five-foot-six Indigenous female who weighs approximately 161 pounds. She is 29-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information Askoty's whereabouts is urged to contact local police. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

