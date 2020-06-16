159297
156110
Salmon Arm  

Missing Salmon Arm woman found safe

Missing woman found

- | Story: 302824

UPDATE JUNE 16, 4:45 p.m.

RCMP say 29-year-old Allison Ann Askoty has been located safe and sound.

Askoty was reported missing Monday afternoon.

ORIGINAL JUNE 15: 4:45 p.m.

RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in the Salmon Arm area.

Allison Ann Askoty may have last been seen on June 12 and since her disappearance, RCMP have followed several possible leads and sightings however she is still missing.

RCMP say there is nothing indicating foul play at this time and it is believed she is in Salmon Arm, Vernon or possibly Kelowna. 

Police are very concerned for her wellbeing and Askoty's family says this is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Askoty is described as a five-foot-six Indigenous female who weighs approximately 161 pounds. She is 29-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information Askoty's whereabouts is urged to contact local police. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

156966
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4169218
57 600 Sherwood Road, Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
159175


Send us your News Tips!


159292


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >


153489


Celebs then and now

Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries
Cat tries to steal owner’s food from plate
Must Watch
This clever cat is trying its hardest to get food from...
Grimes and Elon Musk forced to change son’s name again for birth certificate
Showbiz
Grimes and Elon Musk secured their first child's unusual name...
Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody
Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new...




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158624
159046