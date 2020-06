Photo: Castanet Staff

A young driver suffered only minor injuries in a rollover crash Thursday in Salmon Arm.

RCMP were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 2400 block of Auto Road SE about 6:50 p.m.

The 22-year-old male driver lost control in the rain and the vehicle hit an embankment, which caused it to roll over.

"Thankfully, the driver's injuries were minor and he was not hospitalized," says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Traffic was tied up in the area while the wreckage was cleared.