Dashcam footage captures pickup overtake near oncoming traffic

A driver's close call with an oncoming truck on the highway to Chase from outside of Blind Bay has been captured on dash cam footage.

Resident Chantelle Betuzzi sent Castanet the footage, which shows a pick-up truck narrowly avoid a head-on crash with an oncoming truck as it crosses double yellow lines on the highway to overtake her vehicle.

Betuzzi voiced her outrage over not only the driver's decision to overtake at such short range, but also the treatment of two dogs in the back of the vehicle.

"I check my rear view mirror regularly and was absolutely shocked when this truck passed out of nowhere ... my heart sunk when I noticed the two dogs in the back of the truck," she said. "When eventually catching up to the truck (they got stuck behind another vehicle during a windy section), we noticed the dogs in distress as they were trying to jump out of the fence portion in the back of this truck. It’s easy to tell from the video that the driver was acting in an aggressive and unsafe manner."

The incident, which occurred on May 31, is what Betuzzi believes was a case of road rage, and she's reminding motorists to be careful and intentional on the roads.

"Driving is not a right, but a privilege ... I am only sharing to bring awareness to unhealthy behaviour. Do you ever drive when you’re in a rush? Do you ever get angry at drivers who just “don’t know what they’re doing”? It’s time to recognize that as a driver you have a responsibility to everyone else on the road to be alert, responsible and defensive. You can not be in a rush, or let your emotions and frustrations get in the way of safety."