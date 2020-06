The driver of a big rig fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a rock face Wednesday morning in the Shuswap area.

Chase RCMP said the unidentified driver was heading east on Highway 1 when he ended up in the ditch west of Sorrento.

The driver received a bleeding nose in the mishap, but was otherwise unhurt.

The rig was far enough off the road so as not to disrupt traffic, but one lane was closed for a short time to allow crews to remove the rig from the ditch.