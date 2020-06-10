159139
Salmon Arm  

Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation study paused by pandemic

Incorporation on hold

Incorporation of the Sorrento-Blind Bay area is on hold.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has hit pause on an incorporation study, pending changes in the province's COVID-19 health policy that would allow for a robust and interactive public discussion.

The study's aim is to provide electors with information on the implications of incorporating as a municipality with its own local government.

The CSRD says the alternative is dividing the current Electoral Area C into two separate electoral areas of the regional district.

The study is currently in the research phase on how the choices would affect services currently provided by the CSRD.

"Any incorporation process is firmly rooted in the need for input, engagement and feedback from the affected residents in order to develop the best options for public decision-making. Due to the fact that gatherings of more than 50 people are restricted and the need for physical distancing measures are essential, conducting public meetings, open house events and other information sessions is extremely difficult," the CSRD says in a press release.

Public meetings on the issue have been cancelled since February. No date has been set for the resumption of the process.

A decision on incorporation would have to get the approval of the electorate through a referendum before any change could be made.

