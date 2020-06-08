Salmon Arm RCMP seek to return stolen property to owners

Photo: Contributed

The Salmon Arm RCMP are doing some spring cleaning. The detachment is aiming to return a number of stolen items back to their owners.

In late 2019 they seized:

A Mariner outboard

A "Giant" brand bicycle

A "Brodie" bicycle

A "Kona" bicycle

A "CCM" bicycle

A "Trek" bicycle

A set of PING Golf Clubs.

"Call in with the particulars on these items that you may have had stolen. Our hope is that we can reunite you with your property," said S/Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

In 2020, the detachment has also recovered the following items that have not been reported stolen.

Two fishing rods in a case

A commercial sized first aid kit

A battery Charger

A "Raleigh" bicycle

A "Norco" bicycle

A Husqvarna chain saw

A box set of new tools

Residents should call (250) 832 6044 and ask for the exhibit custodian if they believe any of the above items belong to them.