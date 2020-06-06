157484
Hundreds turn out for Salmon Arm rally in support of BLM

People turned out en masse for the Black Lives Matter rally in Salmon Arm Saturday.

Reports said several hundred people attended the rally that was held in solidarity with the BLM movement that started in the United States and is spreading around the globe.

Protests have been ongoing since George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, was killed by police after an officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. Video footage of the incident became the spark for the current movement.

A rally held Thursday in the Shuswap city saw more than 100 people show up with signs denouncing racism and the death of Floyd.

Rallies have also been held in Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon with more planned for next week.

157743


