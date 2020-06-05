CSRD closes several parks on Shuswap and Mara lakes

Photo: Contributed

It was nice while it lasted, but the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has closed several parks again.

The CSRD closed several parks earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parks were recently reopened, but due to high water conditions on Shuswap and Mara Lakes, a number of CSRD parks are now closed again to public use.

The closures include:

Shannon Beach – Eagle Bay – This closure only affects the lakefront portion of the park, which will be marked off.

Sandy Beach – Blind Bay Electoral Area E

Oxford Road Lake Access – Swansea Point Electoral Area F

Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park – Scotch Creek

Crews may be conducting flood protection measures in these parks in coming days.

Boaters are also asked to respect a 'No Wake' policy during high water. It can take minimal wave action from a wake to cause damage to lakefront properties.

People are also reminded to use caution around waterways, many of which are moving fast due to the spring run off.