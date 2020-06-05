158636
Salmon Arm  

CSRD closes several parks on Shuswap and Mara lakes

High water forces closures

It was nice while it lasted, but the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has closed several parks again.

The CSRD closed several parks earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parks were recently reopened, but due to high water conditions on Shuswap and Mara Lakes, a number of CSRD parks are now closed again to public use.

The closures include:

  • Shannon Beach – Eagle Bay – This closure only affects the lakefront portion of the park, which will be marked off.
  • Sandy Beach – Blind Bay Electoral Area E
  • Oxford Road Lake Access – Swansea Point Electoral Area F
  • Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park – Scotch Creek

Crews may be conducting flood protection measures in these parks in coming days.

Boaters are also asked to respect a 'No Wake' policy during high water. It can take minimal wave action from a wake to cause damage to lakefront properties.

People are also reminded to use caution around waterways, many of which are moving fast due to the spring run off.

