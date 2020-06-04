Police seeking man spotted on surveillance footage after arson

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

The Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking the public's help to identify a “person of interest” in an arson Thursday morning.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department were called to a blaze on the 3300 block of 10th Avenue NE just before 6 a.m., where a garage was completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

“Our investigators now believe the fire may have been deliberately set, and we are investigating the fire as an arson,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“The investigation has yielded an image of an individual being considered a person of interest. His image was obtained from video surveillance footage captured in the area prior to the fire being discovered.”

The man was seen wearing a black coat, black pants, dark-coloured shoes, and a backwards grey baseball cap. He was seen with a bicycle.

Police have asked anyone who may recognize the man to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.