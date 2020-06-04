157484
156110
Salmon Arm  

Police seeking man spotted on surveillance footage after arson

Person sought after arson

- | Story: 301938

The Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking the public's help to identify a “person of interest” in an arson Thursday morning.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department were called to a blaze on the 3300 block of 10th Avenue NE just before 6 a.m., where a garage was completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

“Our investigators now believe the fire may have been deliberately set, and we are investigating the fire as an arson,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“The investigation has yielded an image of an individual being considered a person of interest. His image was obtained from video surveillance footage captured in the area prior to the fire being discovered.”

The man was seen wearing a black coat, black pants, dark-coloured shoes, and a backwards grey baseball cap. He was seen with a bicycle.

Police have asked anyone who may recognize the man to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

157941
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4156361
657 Rose Ave
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$569,000
more details
158952


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


156223


Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’

Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three miscarriages. The country superstar and her husband, retired ice...
Triple nose boop
Must Watch
Three nosy cats checking out the camera.
Special effects makeup
Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156530