Salmon Arm  

Shuswap playgrounds are now open to the public

Shuswap playgrounds open

All playground equipment at Columbia Shuswap Regional District parks will be open for public use starting on Monday.

Physical distancing measures are still in place, and the CSRD asks parents to supervise their children while they are using the equipment.

"Please be courteous to others and share the facilities appropriately, respecting all COVID-19-related health regulations designed to keep everyone as safe as possible," says the district. "Additional park signage will be installed to remind users of their responsibility to practice hand sanitization after use, and to support physical distancing recommendations within parks and park facilities."

The CSRD recommends that patrons of the parks should bring their own hand sanitizer as playgrounds have many high-touch areas that will not be sanitized, which includes play equipment, picnic tables and benches. A number of the parks and trails do not have hand hygiene facilities on site.

The Sicamous Arena and Sicamous Creek Falls Trail will remain closed to the public. The Golden recreation centre and Golden curling rink are also still closed.

