Salmon Arm  

RCMP helicopter aids in capture of stolen car in high-speed chase

Heli helps nab stolen car

On Wednesday afternoon, a traffic officer based in Revelstoke tried to stop a car for speeding on Highway 1 near Malakwa.

The vehicle was a black BMW with a lone driver, and he kept driving west on the highway toward Sicamous at a high speed. The officer did not pursue the vehicle for public safety, but he sent a radio message to other detachments to be on high alert.

The BMW evaded Sicamous RCMP and made his way toward Salmon Arm, where Salmon Arm RCMP came across the car that was left abandoned on a secondary road. They also found the man on the highway not far from the vehicle dump site.

"The driver, a man in his late 30's from Alberta and well known to police in that province, was taken into custody without further incident and later released for a future court date," says Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC RCMP Traffic Services. "Potential criminal charges include dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from police and possession of stolen property."

The car was found to have been stolen from Calgary, and will undergo further examination. The Police Dog Service from Vernon was used to track the man's path from the abandoned vehicle to the location where he was arrested, and several of his items were found by police. Air Services also provided support from the air in a RCMP helicopter.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including any dash camera video, is asked to contact Trans Canada East Traffic Services in Revelstoke at 250-837-5255.

