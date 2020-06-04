158761
Salmon Arm  

Anglemont man threatened to kill neighbour's whole family

Threats to kill entire family

Chase RCMP responded to a call in Anglemont where a screaming man threatened to kill his neighbour's entire household.

The man had been target shooting in his backyard last week, and allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbour's house. While the neighbour was on the phone with 911 emergency, a shot was heard.

"Police arrived, surrounded the house and subsequently located the suspect attempting to flee in a vehicle, down a back alleyway," Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a press release.

"Police blocked off the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident, and officers located a loaded .22 calibre rifle inside the suspect’s vehicle as well as several other loaded guns and weapons in his house."

The suspect, 49-year-old Darryl Pick of Anglemont, was on conditions not to possess firearms because of an incident in November. Pick had pointed an imitation handgun at officers during an encounter with police at his home.

Pick has been remanded in custody until June 15, when he is scheduled to appear in court.

