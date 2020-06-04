Black Lives Matter protest happening at noon in Salmon Arm

158636
Salmon Arm, along with Kamloops, is holding a Black Lives Matter protest today at noon to show solidarity and support for the movement that is sweeping the globe following protests in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The protest will be happening along the Trans-Canada Highway, by Alexander Street, and anyone is welcome to join.

"Salmon Arm will fight for the justice of George Floyd and the many other lives that have been lost to police brutality," says the protest's poster. "Use your voice and stand up for what is right."

Organizers of the rally made it clear that social distancing will be in effect while the protest is happening, and each person will remain at a safe distance from one another.

A second rally is scheduled for June 6 at the same time and place.

A similar rally will be held in Kelowna on Friday.

Send your rally photos to [email protected].

