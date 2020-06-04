157484
Salmon Arm  

Mobile home's garage caught fire in Salmon Arm trailer park

Garage fire in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: 10:26 a.m.

It was an outbuilding beside garage that was the source of the fire in Salmon Arm Thursday morning. The outbuilding was completely destroyed, but the garage and all its contents managed to be saved thanks to quick response.

"There were no injuries to the homeowners or firefighters that were on the scene," says Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley. "We were able to knock down the fire before it was able to spread to other homes in the park."

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but it is being ruled as suspicious. Salmon Arm RCMP are taking over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL: 7:18 a.m.

A mobile home is burning this morning in Salmon Arm.

Smoke was seen pouring from a home at the mobile home park on 10th Avenue NE, just off the Trans-Canada Highway in the east end of town, near the Co-Op gas station.

Witnesses report four fire trucks and firefighters on scene.

It's yet known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured in the fire.

