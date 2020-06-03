157484
Salmon Arm  

3 drug-related medical issues lead to stolen truck recovery in Salmon Arm

3 drug users, 1 stolen truck

On Tuesday afternoon, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to assist in a medical call on the 9000 block of Highway 97B.

The call was made at 4:45 p.m., and when police arrived, three of the five vehicle occupants were suffering from medical issues as a result of drug use. After further investigation, the truck was discovered to be stolen from Revelstoke earlier that day.

"The police investigation lead to one male from Salmon Arm, who was believed to have been the driver, being taken into custody for possession of the stolen 2003 Dodge truck," says Sgt. Scott West. "The same male driver was also taken into custody to deal with multiple warrants for his arrest from Kamloops, Kelowna and Camrose, Alberta."

The warrants were for property offences, driving offences and failing to abide by release conditions. All occupants of the vehicle had their medical status assessed and addressed.

