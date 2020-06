Photo: DriveBC

A crash closed Highway 97B in Salmon Arm overnight.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 10th Avenue SE about 12:30 a.m.

The route was closed in both directions until about 4:30 a.m., at which time it opened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

The highway remained down to a single lane as of 5:30 a.m.

Castanet will update when the highway is fully reopened.

The nature of the incident is not known at this time.