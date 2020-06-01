Salmon Arm RCMP searching for man who robbed gas station

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

A masked suspect robbed a gas station in Salmon Arm at gunpoint early Sunday.

About 6 a.m., RCMP were called to the Husky station on the Trans-Canada Highway, where a man armed with a handgun demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

The employee inside the store was not hurt in the incident.

"Investigators believe that the suspect entered the store unmasked moments prior to the robbery," says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. "Images of the suspect that had been captured on video surveillance are now being released publicly by police in an effort to advance the still ongoing investigation."

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties, with shaggy, dark hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a tri-colour hoodie with the colours grey, white and black from top to bottom. The suspect was also wearing a pair of white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP 250-832-6044 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.