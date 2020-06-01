158636
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm RCMP searching for man who robbed gas station

Gas bar robbed at gunpoint

- | Story: 301558

A masked suspect robbed a gas station in Salmon Arm at gunpoint early Sunday.

About 6 a.m., RCMP were called to the Husky station on the Trans-Canada Highway, where a man armed with a handgun demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

The employee inside the store was not hurt in the incident.

"Investigators believe that the suspect entered the store unmasked moments prior to the robbery," says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. "Images of the suspect that had been captured on video surveillance are now being released publicly by police in an effort to advance the still ongoing investigation."

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties, with shaggy, dark hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a tri-colour hoodie with the colours grey, white and black from top to bottom. The suspect was also wearing a pair of white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP 250-832-6044 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

154088
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


155616


Real Estate
4176389
3183 Broadview Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$565,000
more details
155962


Send us your News Tips!


158114


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


156223


Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020

Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!
Reaction to Elmo will melt your heart
Must Watch
This baby LOVES Elmo. Too cute!
Ashley Graham breastfeeds son Isaac in first photoshoot since giving birth
Showbiz
Ashley Graham is pictured nursing her newborn son Isaac in her...
Lizard swing
Must Watch
This man must really love his lizard. He built a swing out of...
Snoop Dogg scoops $6.5 million for Just Eat TV commercial
Showbiz
Snoop Dogg has reportedly banked more than $6.5 million since...




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150928