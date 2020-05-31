Concerns of flooding along Salmon River ease

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Dear Road in Falkland has water running across it.

While rain fell across the Shuswap this weekend, clouds didn't deliver the deluge local officials were concerned about.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is monitoring the situation, but after less rain fell than expected and temperatures were lower than forecast, the risk of flooding in the region's streams and creeks wasn't as bad as was expected.

"Weather forecasts for the coming week are also showing cooler, drier weather, which will continue to assist with reducing flood risks," states the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in a press release.

Residents along the Salmon River were warned last week about the coming precipitation.

Sandbagging will continue this week for flood-prone areas along Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake. Flooding could be worse this year than 2018 in the Shuswap.