Salmon Arm  

Shuswap flooding expected to exceed 2018 levels

Flood warning issued

Flood risk is rising in the Shuswap.

The Shuswap Emergency Program advises all residents near the Salmon River and smaller area creeks of increasing risk of severe flooding in the coming days due to the potential for extreme weather. 

"The combination of high temperatures in the next few days ... coupled with a forecast cold front moving into the area in the early morning hours of Sunday ... has the potential to create severe rainfall amounts," the SEP warns.

As a result, water levels could rise rapidly, with the possibility of flash flooding.

Potentially affected areas include Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley, Sunnybrae, Tappen, Sicamous, Mara and Malakwa.

The BC River Centre is forecasting Salmon River levels higher than severe flooding levels seen in 2018.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to:

  • Monitor the weather forecast and pay specific attention if there is intense rain
  • Undertake flood preparation measures to protect your property
  • Prepare for possible evacuation on short notice, including having a grab-and-go bag ready.

Sand and sandbags are being made available at 20 locations in the Shuswap area, see map.

