Salmon Arm man has not been seen for days

Photo: Contributed Kenneth Derkach

RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Shuswap resident.

Kenneth Derkach, who usually frequents 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm, was last seen on May 26.

Derkach is described as a Caucasian male, 56 years old, five feet, seven inches tall, 150 pounds, with balding grey hair, a grey beard and hazel eyes.

“The RCMP is concerned for Kenneth’s health and well being and urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Derkach to contact their local police, the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” says Staff Sgt. Scott West.