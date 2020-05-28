Salmon Arm RCMP will be monitoring school zones on Monday

Photo: Glacier Media

If you're out and about around local schools on Monday, you might want to keep an eye on your speedometer.

The Salmon Arm RCMP will be out monitoring various school zones when classes resume, and will ticket those who are going too fast.

"Please heed the 30km speed in these school and playground zones as we move into the last month of school while it is in session," says Sgt. Scott West. "Fines for speeding in a school zone start at $196 and range up to $483 and could include impoundment of your vehicle for excessive speed and include points on your driver's licence."

School buses will also be back on the road, so the RCMP asks to follow their warning lights and yield their signals to keep children safe.