School District 83 returning to voluntary in-class learning June 1

Photo: School District 83

School districts across the province are preparing for voluntary in-class learning next week, with a June 1 part-time return to school in School District 83.

School life will not look the same as it did pre-pandemic, as there will be many changes that will be implemented to ensure a safe return to class.

"We would like to acknowledge that these changes may place additional stress on all our students and their families as well as our staff and their families," says SD83 in a press release. "While there are many positives to returning to some semblance of normal, there is understandable anxiety around safety, and uncertainties around how it will work."

The district is outlining how they have been preparing for back to school, which includes:

Surveying families about whether they will send their child back to school, and how often

Following up with families who haven't completed the survey

Informing parents what days their child will attend

Reducing K-5 Home Learning to allow staff to prepare classrooms

Implementing health and safety procedures

Having Health and Safety teams at each school to review safety plans for each individual school

Following the ministry guidelines in terms of strategies to minimize physical contact

Reducing class sizes to 50 per cent

Reducing school densities to 50 per cent for K-5 and 20 per cent for Grades 6-12

Arranging custodial staff daytime cleaning operations accordingly

"SD83 will follow the expectations of the Ministry which includes voluntary in-class instruction across the district while continuing to support vulnerable learners and students with designated special needs," says the district. "Each class and school in SD83 may look different as each situation is being tailored to the number of students who choose to return to school and the number that continue with home learning opportunities."

K-5 students will be utilizing the outdoors more often and washing their hands more frequently as playgrounds will opened. Each class will also be equipped with hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

In terms of busing, one students per seat will be allowed, or two students from the same household may share a seat. SD83 has not finalized this plan yet, and they are reviewing transportation survey results to properly assess busing needs.