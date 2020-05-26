MLA's business says come on over as CSRD says stay away

Photo: Facebook

While regional politicians were urging outsiders not to travel to the Shuswap over the long weekend, a business in which the local MLA is a shareholder was actively urging out-of-province travellers to visit the area.

In a post that has since been deleted from the Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations Facebook page, the business said: "All houseboaters welcome – even ones from other provinces."

Screenshots of the post show it had received hundreds of responses before it was removed.

It went on to say "Shuswap Lake is not a provincial campground. Public access beaches still available for houseboats."

BC Liberal MLA Greg Kyllo is a shareholder of the company.

Kyllo said Monday that while he is a shareholder and therefore part owner of Twin Anchors, since his election to public office he has played no role in its operation.

His brother, Todd, handles the operation, "and, as you can image, not every CEO is going to be aware of what his staff is sharing on social media all the time," Kyllo said Monday.

"As soon as he was aware of the post, he had it removed."

The post was counter to Shuswap Regional District chair Kevin Flynn's recent statement on May 13 urging people to forego unnecessary travel and stay close to home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"This is not the time to pack up the car or RV for a road trip or to head for your cabin. This is the time to stay local and check out all the great things about your home community," Flynn said just before the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Facebook post ruffled the feathers of some constituents.

"While our provincial health officer, health minister and premier have implored visitors from outside of B.C. to stay home and have closed provincial campgrounds to non-residents for the summer, our MLA thinks it’s a good idea to encourage non-residents to go against the PHO advice," resident Jackie Graham said in an email to Castanet with a screenshot of the post.

Kyllo acknowledged the importance of following public health advice on the coronavirus pandemic, and expressed hope that as numbers continue to remain low in B.C., that will lead to a further opening up of the economy.

"But, we obviously don't want to do that too soon," he said.