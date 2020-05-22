156606
Salmon Arm  

Boat cruises Shuswap Lake while attached to trailer

Boat on lake with trailer

- | Story: 300729

Warning: The video above includes coarse language

A video of a bizarre scene recently on Shuswap Lake has been viewed by millions of people around the world. 

Rob Winder posted a video to Facebook showing a boat cruising Shuswap while still attached to a trailer.

“Now I have definitely heard of some boat launch fails, but this one might just take all the … cake,” said a laughing man in the video. “I guess he just doesn’t want to bother!”

The Sicamous man also posted the video to Instagram and tagged Shuswap Lake. 

The video has been viewed 6.4 million times on Facebook since being posted on May 16.

156106


