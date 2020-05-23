Albertan cabin owner says Shuswap plea to stay away an insult

Photo: Contributed

A Shuswap cabin owner is fuming over the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's public plea for Albertans to stay away.

CSRD chair Kevin Flynn asked Albertans to please stay home over the recent Victoria Day long weekend – and that has left Roger Dunkley steaming mad.

"I am from Alberta and own a cottage on Shuswap Lake. My family has owned that cabin and has been contributing to the local economy of Salmon Arm and Sorrento by paying property taxes, buying groceries, liquor and supplies such as lumber, hardware and paint and hiring local tradesmen since 1974," Dunkley said in an email to Castanet.

"There are dozens of other cabin owners in our bay (who) also come from Alberta. Quite a number of them have owned their cabins since the 1960s and '70s.

"During all those decades we Albertan cabin owners have been coming to the Shuswap, we've been contributing heavily to your economy to the tune of tens of millions of dollars a year and paying more property tax than we do for our own homes in Alberta. And for all that property tax, the people in our bay get almost no services – no water, no sewer, no garbage service, and no fire department.

"So now ... you're saying we're not welcome to go out and enjoy and self-isolate/social distance at our own properties? Thank you for your welcoming words and gratitude. So nice to know how we who contribute so handsomely to your local economy are appreciated and valued."

Dunkley said he will now make every effort to bring everything he needs with him from Alberta, so as not to spend any money in B.C.

"Henceforth, the only thing I will ever need to purchase in B.C. is gasoline – and I don't mind doing that since that product comes from Alberta," he wrote.

Dunkley says he cc'd the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, mayor and council, CSRD directors and Sorrento Community Association on his angry rant, along with media in Calgary.

"Words and actions have consequences," he wrote, "and these are the consequences of your insulting and thoughtless words."