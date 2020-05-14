Shuswap city opening several amenities as COVID crisis eases

Photo: Contributed The skate park is one of several amenities the city of Salmon Arm will be opening up tomorrow.

Salmon Arm is taking steps to open things up.

City council approved the reopening of several amenities that had been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City-owned buildings, properties and hard surface courts, including the skateboard park, tennis courts, basketball courts and pickle ball courts, will be open to the public in accordance with the Provincial Health Officer’s guidelines effective May 15.

Facilities that are operated by independent boards, including the tennis club, RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum, Salmon Arm Art Centre, the Horseshoe Club and lawn bowling will decide when and how they reopen after May 15 as long as they are operating in accordance with all safety regulations.

Council has also authorized the reopening of all city-owned playgrounds and spray parks effective May 15.

Signage will be placed at playgrounds and spray parks advising the public of their responsibility to practice safe hygiene and physical distancing while using the facilities.

City Hall, the SASCU Recreation Centre, Shaw Centre Arena and seniors activity, resource and drop in centres are not included in this wave of re-openings.