Salmon Arm  

Sicamous school latest to cancel trip because of COVID-19

Virus stops European trip

The coronavirus crisis has claimed another school trip.

Officials with North Okanagan-Shuswap District 23 said a Spring Break trip by Eagle River Secondary students has been cancelled.

“Concerned about student safety and possibly being caught in a quarantine, the board of trustees decided to cancel the trip planned over Spring Break,” the board said in a statement.

On the agenda for the European road trip was the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK.

There were 12 students, two parents and two teachers from the Sicamous school scheduled to go on the trip.

Officials with the school said they hope to reschedule the international adventure for next year.

The cancellation is just the latest trip or event to be cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

As of Wednesday, the Vernon School District 22 had not cancelled any school trips, but parents did have the option of not sending their child.

The virus has also forced the cancellation of numerous sporting events around the world.

