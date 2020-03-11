Yesterday's snow leads to number of crashes in North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Due to yesterday's snow, there were a number of collisions in the North Okanagan in the past 24 hours.

A pickup truck in Tappen lost control on the snowy roads and crossed the centre line on the Trans-Canada Highway. The truck then hit a concrete barrier, and got stuck. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

On Highway 97B a semi lost control, slid into the ditch and hit a fence. The driver and co-driver were unharmed.

On Wednesday morning, a semi that was travelling east near Bernie Road went through a barricade and down the embankment. The driver and co-driver were not injured, but removing the semi is now being assessed. RCMP say it may cause delays later this morning and this afternoon. Tow operators will be removing the wreckage – so if you are travelling in that area, be wary of tow crews.

"We did have a brief reprieve to wintry roads but when the snow returns this time of year it usually pack to ice

quickly," says Sgt. Scott West, spokesperson for the Salmon Arm RCMP. "Please slow down in the snow and ice."