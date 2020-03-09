Hometown Hockey made a stop in Salmon Arm this weekend

Rogers Hometown Hockey brings the love of the game to communities across the country, and this weekend's stop was in Salmon Arm. There was live music, food and games for the kids. There were even a couple former NHL stars in attendance to greet fans and sign some autographs.

"Hometown Hockey really means something to people in the smaller communities, and it really shows," says Robyn Regehr, former NHL Star and Olympian. "The level of engagement has been fantastic here in Salmon Arm, and the community has really welcomed us and we've had a lot of fun."

The cross-country tour helmed by Ron MacLean and Tara Sloane aims to engage Canadian communities and bring hockey to them on a personal level.

"Hometown Hockey can really put smaller communities on the map," says Kirk McLean, former NHL goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks. "Salmon Arm is known throughout BC, but people back east may not know anything about it. And this is a special community that deserves some time in the spotlight."

Rogers Hometown Hockey continues its BC leg with a stop next weekend in North Vancouver, followed by their last stop in the province in Campbell River the following weekend.