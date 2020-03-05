Salmon Arm RCMP bust three wanted perps in downtown patrol

Photo: Contributed

If you live in Salmon Arm and noticed extra police presence in the downtown area on Tuesday, here's the reason why.

On March 3, RCMP were on patrol in downtown Salmon Arm and the city's business districts. Officers carried out numerous checks on people in the area, says Sgt. Scott West.

"The checks were done as they attempted to locate persons who had warrants for their arrest who may be in our community," says West, communications officer for the Salmon Arm RCMP.

At the end of the patrol, three arrest warrants were executed.

Two of the suspects were held in custody, while the third was released under the direction of the judge who issued the warrant.