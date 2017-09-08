45162

Salmon Arm  

Maco gets the bad guys

- | Story: 206122

Maco the police dog ended his career on a high note, helping Salmon Arm RCMP nab four bad guys.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Sept. 6 shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to a complaint of a theft of a pickup truck and trailer from a residence on Auto Road.

“The owner located his truck and trailer very quickly on Auto Road at 12th Avenue Southeast, after calling police to report the initial theft,” said West. “As a result of the quick report to police, investigating officers called in an RCMP police dog who was minutes away. The police dog and his handler tracked two suspects to a house and arrested them there. A member of the general public helped with that arrest by providing officers with their witness account of where two people ran, when they fled the truck and trailer.”

As the investigation unfolded, police determined two other suspects were also involved.

A third member of the general public called police and reported seeing two people looking into vehicles just blocks away.

RCMP attended the scene, again with the police dog unit, and tracked and arrested the two new suspects.

“It was quickly determined that the second duo that were tracked down by the dog were involved in the initial theft of the truck and trailer as well. One of the second pair attempted to flee after being arrested, but he was re-arrested after a short foot pursuit,” said West.

The adult male who tried to escape had four warrants for his arrest from the Yukon.

The unidentified suspect has been remanded into custody and will be transported to the Yukon, so he can answer warrants for multiple counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

All of the individuals were held pending further investigation and police will be recommending charges of theft over $5,000 to Crown Council against the males involved.

"This is a fine example of how the public-police partnership works to keep our community safe,” said West. “On another note, this was a matter of pride for our police dog handler and his police dog, Maco. Police dog Maco is due to retire soon and this may have been his last call. It is a great way to end his time with the RCMP and begin his well-deserved retirement.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


45192


Real Estate
3187771
#206-727 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$269,000
more details
44556


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Garfunkle
Garfunkle Vernon SPCA >


45244


Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough

Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins his first Masters.
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017
Galleries
We’ve got some fresh fails teed up!
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trying is half the battle…


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45052