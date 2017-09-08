Maco gets the bad guys

Photo: Contributed

Maco the police dog ended his career on a high note, helping Salmon Arm RCMP nab four bad guys.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Sept. 6 shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to a complaint of a theft of a pickup truck and trailer from a residence on Auto Road.

“The owner located his truck and trailer very quickly on Auto Road at 12th Avenue Southeast, after calling police to report the initial theft,” said West. “As a result of the quick report to police, investigating officers called in an RCMP police dog who was minutes away. The police dog and his handler tracked two suspects to a house and arrested them there. A member of the general public helped with that arrest by providing officers with their witness account of where two people ran, when they fled the truck and trailer.”

As the investigation unfolded, police determined two other suspects were also involved.

A third member of the general public called police and reported seeing two people looking into vehicles just blocks away.

RCMP attended the scene, again with the police dog unit, and tracked and arrested the two new suspects.

“It was quickly determined that the second duo that were tracked down by the dog were involved in the initial theft of the truck and trailer as well. One of the second pair attempted to flee after being arrested, but he was re-arrested after a short foot pursuit,” said West.

The adult male who tried to escape had four warrants for his arrest from the Yukon.

The unidentified suspect has been remanded into custody and will be transported to the Yukon, so he can answer warrants for multiple counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

All of the individuals were held pending further investigation and police will be recommending charges of theft over $5,000 to Crown Council against the males involved.

"This is a fine example of how the public-police partnership works to keep our community safe,” said West. “On another note, this was a matter of pride for our police dog handler and his police dog, Maco. Police dog Maco is due to retire soon and this may have been his last call. It is a great way to end his time with the RCMP and begin his well-deserved retirement.”