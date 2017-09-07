High-end boat stolen

Photo: Contributed A boat and trailer worth $80,000 went missing near Sicamous Wednesday.

A boat and trailer worth $80,000 went missing near Sicamous Wednesday.

Cpl. Wade Fisher said Sicamous RCMP are investigating the theft of a high-end boat and trailer after the owner was forced to leave the vessel unattended due to a flat tire.

On Sept.5 at about 4:40 p.m., police received a report of stolen boat and trailer.

“The boat and trailer had been left at the roadside near the Queest Forest Service Road on the Solsqua Sicamous Road as the front driver's side trailer tire was flat. The owner returned about 20 minutes later to find the boat and trailer gone,” said Fisher.

The boat is described as a 20-foot Mastercraft Wakeboard board, black in colour with a distinctive blue, purple, and yellow design.

The bottom of the hull is green in colour. The tower had been lowered and the boat was covered in a black tarp. The black, tandem axle Mastercraft trailer had an Alberta plate 5KD090. The registration number, as displayed near the bow of the boat was AB5671141.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“If the boat is spotted please immediately call your local RCMP detachment or police department,” said Fisher.