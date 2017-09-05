44110
Salmon Arm  

Partyers hit by vehicle

A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene of a pit party early Tuesday morning after two teenaged girls were hit by a vehicle. The victims suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Salmon Arm RCMP responded around 1 a.m. to the Skimikin gravel pit in the Tappen Valley Road area.

"The investigation at the scene revealed that one vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner by a 17-year-old Sorrento male, who allegedly struck two young people in a gravel pit where a party was ongoing," said Staff Sgt. Scott West, head of the Salmon Arm detachment. "The two 17-year-old girls who attended the hospital suffered minor injuries and were released after being assessed."

West said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and transported to the RCMP detachment where he was later released to his parents.

"The local detachment continues to investigate and investigators believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident," West said.

