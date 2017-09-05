Prof back for classes

Photo: Tim Walters Professor Tim Walters arrived back in Salmon Arm early Tuesday.

An English professor who spent six days walking 330 kilometres between Salmon Arm and Penticton, and back again, has finished his journey in time for class.

Tim Walters wearily walked onto the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College Tuesday morning just after 1 a.m.

"Exhausted, relieved, in great company," posted Walters on Facebook.

It was the second walk Walters had made to raise funds for Gary Baker and his family.

Baker, a father of four and volunteer firefighter in Salmon Arm, suffered a massive brain aneurysm in August of last year, and remains in critical condition in Vancouver General Hospital following nine surgeries, extensive treatments and therapies.

The family has struggled with the financial costs of moving to Vancouver to provide Gary the daily care and support that he needs. A GoFundMe page was set up for people who wish to donate.

During Walters' walk to OC campuses along the route, he posted how things were going for him.

The last leg of the journey appeared to be the most difficult.

"Last several hours a physical and emotional roller coaster. Felt like I was going to pass out but feeling better now. Alternating between unhinged laughter and fighting back sobs whenever I think of being done. Pain jumping from one part of body to another. Help in the form of company arriving in a few k to help keep me on an even keel for the home stretch. My recommendation: don't try this at home, kids."