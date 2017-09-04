On his last leg(s)?

Photo: Tim Walters Prof. Tim Walters takes a break on the last leg of his epic fundraising walk.

An Okanagan College professor who has walked from Salmon Arm to Penticton, has almost finished walking that same distance back again.

Tim Walters, an English professor at the Salmon Arm campus, has almost completed his 330-kilometre walk between campuses to raise money for former student Gary Baker.

Baker, a father of four and volunteer firefighter in Salmon Arm, suffered a massive brain aneurysm in August of last year, and remains in critical condition in Vancouver General Hospital following nine surgeries, extensive treatments and therapies.

“Exited highway,” an exhausted Walters posted on Facebook Monday afternoon. “Next stretch is Otter Lake Road to Armstrong, then Deep Creek to the highway, then a last hurrah through the industrial park to OC Salmon Arm.”

This is Walters' second walk for Baker and his family although he doubled the distance this year. He began the walk on Aug. 30th.

“Getting lots of donation dings on my phone today, which is brilliant. Thank you! Keep spreading the word about the fundraiser. It's working, and it helps.”

Those interested in donating can do so on a GoFundMe page.

By 4 p.m. Monday, a total of $6,196 of the $15,000 goal had been raised.