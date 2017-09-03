44511
Salmon Arm  

Hwy 1 reopens after fire

UPDATE: 12:05 p.m.

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm has reopened, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:10 a.m.

A wildfire about 10 km west of Salmon Arm has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

Drive BC says there is no estimated time of opening.

A detour can be taken via Highway 97B, Highway 97A and Highway 97.

Water bombers and helicopters are on the scene fighting what is being called the Kault Hill wildfire.

"We have seven personnel on scene," said Jody Lucius of the BC Wildfire Service. "Air tankers have been dropping retardant and skimmers have been dropping water on the fire."

Lucius said the blaze began midmorning and, although the cause is not known, fire origin and cause investigators will be looking at the scene.

It is a small fire, estimated at .2 hectares but has been hit hard by the wildfire service.

"We're working hard to keep it small," said Lucius.

