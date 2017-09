Photo: Dan Faulks Highway 1 is closed west of Salmon Arm due to a wildfire.

A wildfire in 10 km west of Salmon Arm has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

Drive BC says there is no estimated time of opening.

A detour can be taken via Highway 97B, Highway 97A and Highway 97.

Water bombers and helicopters are on the scene fighting the blaze.