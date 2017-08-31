43006

Salmon Arm  

Shuswap cop car rammed

A Salmon Arm police cruiser was rammed early Thursday morning as RCMP officers were investigating suspicious activity.

Police say a vigilant resident called police at 3:20 a.m. over a suspicious vehicle with two people inside parked in a neighbourhood.

When officers attended, they found the vehicle unoccupied but displaying license plates associated to another vehicle.

Shortly afterward, police located a male walking away from a motorcycle on 1st Avenue NE.

“As soon as the male realized that the approaching vehicle was a police car, the male bolted,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, head of the detachment. “The officers then observed a Chevrolet Corvette back out of a nearby parking stall and were rammed.”

The male driver of the Corvette revved the engine, spinning the rear tires as it plowed into the police car.

The Corvette then stalled with the driver fleeing the scene.

A police dog was called in for a search but efforts to locate both suspects were unsuccessful.

At 6:55 a.m., a resident called police to advise his vehicle had been stolen overnight from the area of Auto Road and 20th Street SE.

“RCMP investigators are investigating the connection between the suspicious vehicle, the theft of the Corvette, attempted theft of the motorcycle and the theft of the truck which was reported at 6:55 am. At this time all indicators lead investigators to believe that this was the work of the two individuals who ran from police on 1st Ave SE.”

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a white 2006 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck with B.C. licence plate KW 8863.

Police say people should not attempt to apprehend the occupants but immediately call 911 and report the location.

