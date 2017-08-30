45157

Salmon Arm  

Remember school zones

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging drivers to use caution when kids go back to school next week and school zone speed limits take effect.

“Drivers, please be extra vigilant at this time of year as some of these children, in all of their excitement, can be a little absent minded around the traffic. Your caution might save a life,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, head of the Salmon Arm detachment.

West said officers will be enforcing speed limits and writing tickets for drivers who fail to heed the 30 km/hr school zone speed limit.

Fines start at $196 and range up to $253 for speeding in a school zone. For those found to be speeding excessively, the fine is up to $483 and impoundment of their vehicle.

West has issued a couple of tips for parents of children attending school, both young and teenaged alike.

  • Plan a route with your children before school starts. A family walk is a great time to do this. It gives you as a parent an opportunity to point out the stop signs and cross walks to your children and you might learn the footpaths your children are using. Having a solid idea of the route your child is to take to school is great when the principal calls and tells you that the little dawdler hasn't made it in time for attendance.
  • Go over good general safety rules for the children and tell them what toe watch for and give them the tip to make eye contact with drivers at cross walks.
  • Bright colored cloths are always a good idea to - a hat a jacket or that all important backpack.

There are more tips on the RCMP website for back to school.

