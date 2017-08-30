Driver pinned in crash

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATED STORY: 8:45 a.m.

A semi driver from Mission has been airlifted to hospital after he was involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Canoe.

Police say shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, the tractor trailer unit left the highway, went through some trees and came to rest down a 15-foot embankment.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and Salmon Arm Search and Rescue all attended the scene.

The driver was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be cut from the wreckage.

RCMP say the extraction was complicated by the terrain, the wreckage itself and overhanging trees.

A heavy wrecker was also called in to stabilize the semi during the rescue to prevent it from breaking free, endangering the driver and the rescuers.

The condition of the driver is not known.

The highway is now clear, however, you can expect some delays due to volume.

ORIGINAL 6:50 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions east of Canoe.

DriveBC is reporting a crash eight kilometres east of the Shuswap community.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening, and a scene assessment is in progress.