45157
45378

Salmon Arm  

Driver pinned in crash

- | Story: 205391

UPDATED STORY: 8:45 a.m.

A semi driver from Mission has been airlifted to hospital after he was involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Canoe.

Police say shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, the tractor trailer unit left the highway, went through some trees and came to rest down a 15-foot embankment.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and Salmon Arm Search and Rescue all attended the scene.

The driver was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be cut from the wreckage.

RCMP say the extraction was complicated by the terrain, the wreckage itself and overhanging trees.

A heavy wrecker was also called in to stabilize the semi during the rescue to prevent it from breaking free, endangering the driver and the rescuers.

The condition of the driver is not known.

The highway is now clear, however, you can expect some delays due to volume.

ORIGINAL 6:50 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions east of Canoe.

DriveBC is reporting a crash eight kilometres east of the Shuswap community.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening, and a scene assessment is in progress.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

44702
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3178664
4606 Westridge Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$949,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


44177


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Delilah
Delilah Vernon SPCA >


44177


Dad is calm throughout the birthing process until he realizes he’s having a son

Must Watch
For the record, we think having a baby girl is just as great, but this dad’s reaction is too funny.
Michael Phelps set for water baby number two
Showbiz
Olympian Michael Phelps is set to become a dad again. The retired...
Dominoes plus kaleidoscopes equals something very good
Must Watch
Just hit the play button on this video and let the bad thoughts...
Dating is a game, and here’s how you win
Must Watch
Stop answering messages. Actually, turn off your phone. Actually...
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Proceed with caution when viewing today’s Daily Dose


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38782
39499