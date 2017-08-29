Salmon Arm stop for Scheer

Photo: CTV A luncheon will be held in Salmon Arm Wednesday for federal Tory leader Andrew Scheer.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be in Salmon Arm on Wednesday.

Scheer, 38, who became leader of the party in May, has been on a cross-country tour in order to meet grassroots supporters and ensure people get to know him.

The local Conservative Association will host the party leader tomorrow at a lunch at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. The public is invited to attend the luncheon.

“This is your opportunity to hear about his vision for Canada, ask your questions and meet Andrew Scheer,” said Sue McCrae, president of the local association.

“It is an honour to be hosting Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer here in Salmon Arm and to be part of the team building on his positive vision for Canada in 2019,” said North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

"We believe there is more to Canada than just government, and this belief is at the core of the positive Conservative vision we’ve been sharing with Canadians all summer," said Scheer.

During a visit to Naramata on Monday, the Tory leader took aim at the Trudeau government.

"People are realizing that what they got with the Liberals is maybe not what they thought they were getting. It wasn't the change they were looking for."

Tickets for lunch are $10 and they can be purchased online or email [email protected].