Power on in Shuswap

Photo: Google Maps A power outage is the Shuswap has affected over 1,500 customers.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Power has returned for 2,085 customers in the Shuswap.

A tree falling on a line was to blame for the outage that affected customers in a corridor running from Salmon Arm to Enderby on Tuesday afternoon, said a BC Hydro spokesperson.

Power was out between 1:15 to 2:49 p.m., the spokesperson said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:30 p.m.

The power is out to over 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the Shuswap.

According to the utility's website, the area is west of Old Sicamous Road and is affecting South Canoe, Grandview Bench and south to the outskirts of Enderby.

The cause of the outage is not known.

A crew is on-site.

The outage was reported at 1:15 p.m.