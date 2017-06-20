42868
40211

Salmon Arm  

Lumby hit by outage

- | Story: 199957

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

Strong winds knocked trees on the lines in the Lumby area Tuesday afternoon causing a power outage to 1,743 customers, according to BC Hydro.

The power went out at 3:38 p.m.

A crew is on the scene and the utility expects power to return by 9 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Power has returned for 2,085 customers in the Shuswap.

A tree falling on a line was to blame for the outage that affected customers in a corridor running from Salmon Arm to Enderby on Tuesday afternoon, said a BC Hydro spokesperson. 

Power was out between 1:15 to 2:49 p.m., the spokesperson said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:30 p.m.

The power is out to over 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the Shuswap.

According to the utility's website, the area is west of Old Sicamous Road and is affecting South Canoe, Grandview Bench and south to the outskirts of Enderby.

The cause of the outage is not known.

A crew is on-site.

The outage was reported at 1:15 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2692762
5731 Anderson Rd
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,100,000
more details
40637


Send us your News Tips!


43394


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nicky
Nicky Vernon SPCA >


42944


Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class

Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel executions, sickening genocides, famine, disease, and sometimes seems...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class (2)
Galleries
The best part, however, is that almost all of these...
Man pranks travelers at airport with stickers that look exactly like electrical outlets
Must Watch
This is a terrible thing to do to fellow human beings. But...
Miley Cyrus feuding with Dolce & Gabbana designer
Music
Miley Cyrus has sparked a feud with Dolce & Gabbana designer...
Giant bump in the highway
Must Watch
The most disappointing part is when some cars start to figure it...


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786