Lumby hit by outage

Photo: Google Maps Trees have knocked out power in the Lumby area.

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

Strong winds knocked trees on the lines in the Lumby area Tuesday afternoon causing a power outage to 1,743 customers, according to BC Hydro.

The power went out at 3:38 p.m.

A crew is on the scene and the utility expects power to return by 9 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Power has returned for 2,085 customers in the Shuswap.

A tree falling on a line was to blame for the outage that affected customers in a corridor running from Salmon Arm to Enderby on Tuesday afternoon, said a BC Hydro spokesperson.

Power was out between 1:15 to 2:49 p.m., the spokesperson said.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:30 p.m.

The power is out to over 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the Shuswap.

According to the utility's website, the area is west of Old Sicamous Road and is affecting South Canoe, Grandview Bench and south to the outskirts of Enderby.

The cause of the outage is not known.

A crew is on-site.

The outage was reported at 1:15 p.m.